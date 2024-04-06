Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Woman involved in drug peddling arrested from Rishikesh

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 06-04-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 23:03 IST
Uttarakhand: Woman involved in drug peddling arrested from Rishikesh
  • Country:
  • India

A woman who was allegedly involved in the illegal trade of banned substances, including ganja, charas and smack, for a long time in Rishikesh and three surrounding districts in Uttarakhand was arrested on Saturday, police said.

Smack weighing about 13 grams was seized from her possession, they added.

There are 14 cases against accused Rekha Sahni, Triveni Ghat police outpost in-charge Prakash Pokhriyal said.

The woman was arrested from near her house in New Triveni Colony, Rishikesh, he said, adding that she will be produced before a court on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States
4
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024