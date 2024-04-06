Uttarakhand: Woman involved in drug peddling arrested from Rishikesh
PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 06-04-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 23:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A woman who was allegedly involved in the illegal trade of banned substances, including ganja, charas and smack, for a long time in Rishikesh and three surrounding districts in Uttarakhand was arrested on Saturday, police said.
Smack weighing about 13 grams was seized from her possession, they added.
There are 14 cases against accused Rekha Sahni, Triveni Ghat police outpost in-charge Prakash Pokhriyal said.
The woman was arrested from near her house in New Triveni Colony, Rishikesh, he said, adding that she will be produced before a court on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rekha Sahni
- Uttarakhand
- New Triveni Colony
- Prakash Pokhriyal
- Smack
- Triveni
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand, Delhi boxers shine in sub junior nationals
Third Sub Junior National C'ship: Uttarakhand, Delhi boxers shine in pre-quarterfinals
"Development has got new wings under PM Modi," says Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Cricket Association of Uttarakhand to organise Uttarakhand Premier League in June
Nanakmatta Gurudwara Kar Sewa Pramukh killed, SIT formed to investigate: Uttarakhand Police