Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza, spokesperson says

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-04-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 14:46 IST
The Israeli military has withdrawn all ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip except for one brigade, a military spokesperson said on Sunday.
The military did not immediately provide further details.
