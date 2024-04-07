Left Menu

Vinod Francis appointed as Chief Financial Officer of South Indian Bank

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-04-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 18:48 IST
The South Indian Bank has appointed Vinod Francis as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), the Bank said on Sunday.

The Board of Directors, which met on April 5, has approved the appointment of Francis, a seasoned professional, as the CFO and the Key Managerial Personnel, it said.

''Francis, a seasoned professional with over 18 years of experience within the Bank, has held various key roles across departments such as credit underwriting and corporate finance. Notably, he has served as Deputy CFO since June 2021 and has demonstrated his leadership capabilities consistently,'' the bank said in a release.

It said Chithra H, the current CFO and Senior General Manager, will transition to the role of Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) as per regulatory directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

