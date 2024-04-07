Left Menu

Fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi's Pitampura

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 18:58 IST
A fire broke out at a residential building in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area, officials said.

''We received a call at 6.23 pm regarding fire in a residential building. Five fire tenders were pressed into service,'' an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The DFS has also informed the matter to the local police.

