Woman killed by Ukrainian drone shrapnel in Russia's Belgorod region -governor

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

A woman was killed on Sunday when shrapnel from a downed Ukrainian drone hit a car travelling in Russia's Belgorod region, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

In a statement on the Telegram messaging app, Gladkov said that four more people, including two children, had been wounded after air defences downed four Ukrainian drones on the approach to Belgorod city.

Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, has come under regular attack from Kyiv's forces since 2022, with 25 people killed in a single missile strike on Belgorod city in December. (Writing by Felix Light Editing by Ros Russell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

