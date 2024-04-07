Left Menu

Israel's military can handle Iran threat, chief says

Israel's military can handle any Iranian threat, its chief said on Sunday. "The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) can handle Iran," Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi said in a televised statement. "We can act forcefully against Iran in places near and far. We are cooperating with the United States and with strategic partners in the region," said Halevi.

