Israel's military can handle Iran threat, chief says
Israel's military can handle any Iranian threat, its chief said on Sunday. "The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) can handle Iran," Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi said in a televised statement. "We can act forcefully against Iran in places near and far. We are cooperating with the United States and with strategic partners in the region," said Halevi.
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-04-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 22:18 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's military can handle any Iranian threat, its chief said on Sunday.
"The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) can handle Iran," Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi said in a televised statement. "We can act forcefully against Iran in places near and far. We are cooperating with the United States and with strategic partners in the region," said Halevi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- The IDF Israel Defence Forces
- Herzi Halevi
- Halevi
- Iranian
- Israel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran's currency hits a record low
Odisha: BJP's Irani Ray, husband join BJD
Israel says it stopped advanced weapons from being smuggled into West Bank from Iran
Smriti Irani slams Congress' Jairam Ramesh for "baseless accusations" about Centre's women's welfare efforts
Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials, Press TV reports