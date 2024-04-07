Left Menu

Murder accused shot dead by unidentified assailant in UP's Sultanpur: Police

A murder accused out on bail was allegedly shot dead by an unidentified assailant in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.According to Superintendent of Police Somen Barma, an argument broke out between some people at the Dariyapur tri-section in the Kotwali police station area here when one of them opened fire.Two men were injured in the incident and rushed to a hospital.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 07-04-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 22:58 IST
Murder accused shot dead by unidentified assailant in UP's Sultanpur: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A murder accused out on bail was allegedly shot dead by an unidentified assailant in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Somen Barma, an argument broke out between some people at the Dariyapur tri-section in the Kotwali police station area here when one of them opened fire.

''Two men were injured in the incident and rushed to a hospital. One of the injured men, Vijay Narayan Singh (43), was declared dead while the other, Ajay Sharma, is admitted to the hospital,'' the SP said.

Singh was an accused in a murder case lodged in September last year. He was out on bail granted by the Allahabad High court.

The SP said the incident appears to be a fallout of a business deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024