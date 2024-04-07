Left Menu

Female engineering student from Pune missing since Mar 30 found murdered in Ahmednagar

A 22-year-old female engineering student from Pune who was missing since March 30 was found murdered in Ahmednagar on Sunday, a police official said.She was allegedly kidnapped by three persons, including a college friend, for ransom and was later strangled, the official said.She was pursuing engineering in a college in Wagholi area here.

A 22-year-old female engineering student from Pune who was missing since March 30 was found murdered in Ahmednagar on Sunday, a police official said.

She was allegedly kidnapped by three persons, including a college friend, for ransom and was later strangled, the official said.

''She was pursuing engineering in a college in Wagholi area here. On March 29, a male college friend and two others met her and dropped her to her hostel. On March 30, they took her to Ahmednagar. They sought transom of Rs 9 lakh from her parents. They then strangled her, buried her body on the outskirts of Ahmednagar and removed the SIM of her cellphone,'' he said.

After her kin filed a missing person complaint, a police probe zeroed in on the three accused through technical analysis, following which they were arrested, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

