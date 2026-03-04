Left Menu

Pune Highway Panic: MMA Gas Leak Controlled Promptly

A tanker leaked Mono-methylamine gas after getting stuck on the Pune-Solapur Highway, sparking local panic. The fire brigade rapidly contained the situation, preventing injuries and swiftly restoring traffic. This prompt response ensured minimal impact from the highly flammable and hazardous chemical leak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:38 IST
A potential disaster unfolded on the Pune-Solapur Highway on Wednesday when a tanker carrying Mono-methylamine (MMA) gas started leaking after becoming lodged in soft soil. The strong odor of the flammable and hazardous gas spread, causing alarm among local residents and motorists.

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority's Chief Fire Officer, Devendra Potphode, reported that the container's main valve had been compromised, leading to the leak. Fire brigade teams from Wagholi were swiftly on the scene, effectively managing to control the dangerous situation.

Thanks to the immediate intervention by fire authorities, the leak was contained, the tanker was safely moved, and traffic resumed shortly after the incident, which resulted in no injuries.

