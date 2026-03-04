Left Menu

Pune Residents Safely Return from Conflict-Zone Dubai

Amidst the ongoing US-Israel-Iran military conflict, 111 residents from Pune, including students, have returned safely from Dubai. Efforts continue to bring back others stranded in the UAE. Coordinated rescue flights arranged by the Maharashtra government have facilitated the return of travelers from the conflicted region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:53 IST
Pune Residents Safely Return from Conflict-Zone Dubai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 111 residents from Pune district, including several students, have safely returned from Dubai amidst the intensified military conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, as per local authorities on Wednesday.

The efforts, part of a broader initiative to evacuate stranded Indian citizens in the UAE, helped 164 Maharashtra tourists come back home in two special flights arranged by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. Among those returned are 80 students and four faculty members from Indira School of Business Studies.

The District Collector, Jitendra Dudi, noted that plans are underway to return more travelers still in the UAE. Meanwhile, flights have faced disruptions in West Asia, prompting advisories for Indian citizens to follow local authorities' guidelines and contact Indian embassies during emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa Stumbles Early in T20 World Cup Semifinal Against New Zealand

South Africa Stumbles Early in T20 World Cup Semifinal Against New Zealand

 India
2
Saugata Roy Slams Modi's Silence on West Asia Amid US Relations

Saugata Roy Slams Modi's Silence on West Asia Amid US Relations

 India
3
Protest March Sparks Legal Action in Karnataka Over Ayatollah Khamenei Mourning

Protest March Sparks Legal Action in Karnataka Over Ayatollah Khamenei Mourn...

 India
4
Apple's Budget-Friendly MacBook Neo Challenges the PC Market

Apple's Budget-Friendly MacBook Neo Challenges the PC Market

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026