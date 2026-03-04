Pune Residents Safely Return from Conflict-Zone Dubai

A total of 111 residents from Pune district, including several students, have safely returned from Dubai amidst the intensified military conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, as per local authorities on Wednesday.

The efforts, part of a broader initiative to evacuate stranded Indian citizens in the UAE, helped 164 Maharashtra tourists come back home in two special flights arranged by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. Among those returned are 80 students and four faculty members from Indira School of Business Studies.

The District Collector, Jitendra Dudi, noted that plans are underway to return more travelers still in the UAE. Meanwhile, flights have faced disruptions in West Asia, prompting advisories for Indian citizens to follow local authorities' guidelines and contact Indian embassies during emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)