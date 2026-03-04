Pune Residents Safely Return from Conflict-Zone Dubai
Amidst the ongoing US-Israel-Iran military conflict, 111 residents from Pune, including students, have returned safely from Dubai. Efforts continue to bring back others stranded in the UAE. Coordinated rescue flights arranged by the Maharashtra government have facilitated the return of travelers from the conflicted region.
- Country:
- India
A total of 111 residents from Pune district, including several students, have safely returned from Dubai amidst the intensified military conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, as per local authorities on Wednesday.
The efforts, part of a broader initiative to evacuate stranded Indian citizens in the UAE, helped 164 Maharashtra tourists come back home in two special flights arranged by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. Among those returned are 80 students and four faculty members from Indira School of Business Studies.
The District Collector, Jitendra Dudi, noted that plans are underway to return more travelers still in the UAE. Meanwhile, flights have faced disruptions in West Asia, prompting advisories for Indian citizens to follow local authorities' guidelines and contact Indian embassies during emergencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- Dubai
- US-Israel-Iran
- conflict
- rescue
- flights
- Maharashtra
- students
- Indira School
- Business Studies
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan Navy Rescues Iranian Sailors as US-Iran Maritime Tensions Flare
Maharashtra's Power Surge: A New Era in Hydro Projects
Supreme Court Saga: Maharashtra's Fight Over 'Forest' Land Classification
Maharashtra's Major HPV Vaccination Drive: A Step Towards Cancer Prevention
US-Israeli War on Iran: Impact on Maharashtra's Industries