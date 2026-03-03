Stage Collapse Mars Holi Festivity in Pune

An event designed to be a colorful celebration turned into chaos when the iron structure of a temporary stage collapsed during a Holi event in Pune's Mundhwa area on Tuesday. According to local police, four people sustained injuries in the incident.

The accident took place as festivities were in full swing at the 'Royal Palms' lawn, located in a high-end area of the city. The horizontal iron structure of the stage, set up specifically for the festival, unexpectedly gave way.

Authorities quickly responded, with the injured revelers being promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Police are investigating the cause of the collapse to prevent future incidents.

