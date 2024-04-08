Vatican doctrine office head opposes criminalisation of homosexuality

The Vatican is opposed to the fact that homosexuality is treated as a criminal offence in a number of countries, the head of its doctrine office said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference to mark the publication of a declaration on a number of social issues, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez said laws criminalising homosexuality are "a big problem, of course we are not in favour of (its) criminalisation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)