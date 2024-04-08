Left Menu

Vatican doctrine office head opposes criminalisation of homosexuality

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 16:55 IST
Vatican doctrine office head opposes criminalisation of homosexuality

The Vatican is opposed to the fact that homosexuality is treated as a criminal offence in a number of countries, the head of its doctrine office said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference to mark the publication of a declaration on a number of social issues, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez said laws criminalising homosexuality are "a big problem, of course we are not in favour of (its) criminalisation."

