Ecuador armed forces to continue anti-crime operations with police-gov't

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 08-04-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 17:48 IST
  • Ecuador

Ecuador's armed forces will continue carrying out joint anti-crime operations with the police under a presidential decree announced after midnight on Monday, the government said.

The operations were first allowed under a 90-day state of emergency declared in January by President Daniel Noboa and meant to stem a wave of crime and violence blamed on drug trafficking gangs.

