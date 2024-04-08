Left Menu

Customs seizes gold worth Rs 4.81 crore in two days at Mumbai airport

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 19:07 IST
Mumbai Customs seized more than 8.1 kg of gold worth Rs 4.81 crore and arrested six persons in the last two days at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, an official said on Monday.

Officials of the Airport Commissionerate of the Mumbai Customs zone-III carried out the action based on specific information regarding passengers who landed at the city airport on Saturday and Sunday, the official said.

Six passengers, who had concealed gold in their clothes and private parts, were arrested, he said.

More than 8.1 kg of gold worth over Rs 4.81 crore were seized in 12 separate cases, the official said. In one of the cases, a passenger had concealed gold wax in oval-shaped capsules in his rectum, while in another case, a gold chain, rhodium-plated pendant and locket were found on the body of a passenger, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

