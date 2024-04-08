We have transformed Northeast from 'abandoned region' to 'abundant region': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the past decade of BJP governance at the Centre has been dedicated to transforming the Northeast from an ''abandoned region'' to an ''abundant region''.

There has been a marked improvement in the situation in trouble-torn Manipur due to the timely intervention of the Centre and state government, the Prime Minister said in an interview to The Assam Tribune newspaper.

He also said that the Union government is making all possible efforts to successfully conclude the peace talks with Naga groups at the earliest.

Modi said 11 peace agreements have been signed over the last 10 years, marking a significant milestone in efforts to bring peace and stability to the region. He also highlighted that more than 9,500 insurgents have surrendered since 2014 and integrated into the mainstream, showcasing a substantial step towards peace and development in the region.

''When we formed the government, it was my firm commitment to change the status quo in the Northeast. We replaced the policy of isolation and ignorance with a policy of integration. In the last 10 years, we have ended Northeast's isolation and developed it as Bharat's gateway to the East,'' he said while pointing out that he had visited the region nearly 70 times.

Modi said ''Aaj Northeast na Delhi se door hai aur na dil se door hai!'' (Today, the northeast is neither far from Delhi nor our hearts).

''Given the Northeast's strategic location, our vision is that the region should be developed as a base for India's growing economic links while also ensuring that the aspirations of the people are fulfilled... We have transformed the Northeast from an 'abandoned region' to an 'abundant region' with over Rs 5 lakh-crore spent by ministries of the government of India over the last 10 years,'' he said.

While speaking on the Manipur situation and the opposition's criticism of the issue, the Prime Minister said it is a collective responsibility to deal with the situation sensitively.

''I have already spoken about this in Parliament. We have dedicated our best resources and administrative machinery to resolving the conflict. Because of the timely intervention of the government of India and efforts by the Manipur government, there has been a marked improvement in the situation of the state,'' he said.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to Manipur last year and holding 15-plus meetings with various stakeholders, when the conflict was at its peak, Modi said the process of relief and rehabilitation is ongoing.

''Remedial measures undertaken include a financial package for the relief and rehabilitation of people living in shelter camps in the state,'' he said.

Speaking about the Centre's achievement in controlling insurgency, Modi said there has been a 71 per cent reduction in insurgency-related incidents in 2023 compared to 2014.

''Similarly, in this period, casualties of security forces have come down by 60 per cent and civilian deaths by 82 per cent. Due to improved security situation, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been withdrawn from most parts of the Northeast,'' he said.

Asked about China's claims over parts of Arunachal Pradesh for years, Modi said, ''Arunachal Pradesh is, was, and shall always be an integral part of Bharat.'' Listing various development projects worth thousands of crores for Arunachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister said, ''Today, development works are reaching the Northeast like the first rays of the sun, faster than ever before.'' On the final solution of the framework agreement with NSCN(IM), which was signed in 2015, he said, ''The official representative of the government of India is holding talks with NSCN(IM) and other Naga groups. The Centre is making all possible efforts to successfully conclude the peace talks with Naga groups at the earliest.'' Reacting to infiltration from Myanmar into Mizoram, Modi said the issue has been raised with the authorities of the neighbouring country as this directly impacts India, particularly the Northeastern states.

''To prevent infiltration and secure our borders, several steps have been taken by the government. These steps include the decision to scrap the Free Movement Regime between India and Myanmar, increased and effective deployment of border guarding forces along the Indo-Myanmar border, and close coordination among various security agencies,'' he said.

Modi said the Union government has urged the Mizoram government to initiate a campaign to collect biometric data from illegal migrants, and provide devices and support for the implementation of the biometric capture plan.

''We are bringing about policy changes to adjust to the changing realities on the ground. We want to see peace and stability return to Myanmar at the earliest so that these people can return to their home country peacefully,'' he said.

