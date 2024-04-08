Talati booked for graft in Thane on complaint of ACB

Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:25 IST
A Maharashtra revenue department official was booked on Monday for allegedly seeking a bribe, a police official said.

A case was registered against talati Dhondiba Gopinath Khansode of Diva on the complaint of the Thane unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau, the Kalwa police station official said.

''He had allegedly sought Rs 7 lakh to prevent action against some chawls. The ACB probed the complaint on December 26 last year and confirmed it was true after which the FIR was registered,'' he added.

