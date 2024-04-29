Nagaland Business Community Suspends Indefinite Shutdown Call

After three days of total shutdown of all business activities across the state, the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CNCCI) on Monday called off its agitation following the intervention of the state government. The shutdown call was given by the industry body to protest against "unabated extortion" by underground groups.

Following the Nagaland government's assurance to redress the grievances, ''the CNCCI with the approval of 16 District Chambers of Commerce and Executive Council has called off the all Nagaland Indefinite Shutter Down," the industry body said in a statement.

"The government took serious note of the issue and directed the DGP to take stringent action against illegal activities," Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Home, Y Patton, said. The shutdown was first observed in the state's commercial capital Dimapur on Friday, following which other districts joined the call given by the CNCCI.

It had urged the state government to take immediate steps to stop the ''unabated extortions, intimidations and summons" by the underground groups.

The CNCCI has announced a relaxation period from 12 noon to 6 pm on Monday, while the timings given by other business bodies in the districts vary, the officials said.

In some districts, the relaxation period is from 6 am to 6 pm, they said.

Traffic snarls were reported from many places in the state as people rushed to stock essential commodities.

