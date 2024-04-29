Left Menu

Congress alleges electoral fraud in Tripura, demands repolling

In a significant development, allegations of electoral malpractice have surfaced from Tripura where Congress leaders have accused the ruling party of undemocratic practices during the recent elections. Sudeep Roy Barman, a permanent invitee member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and MLA, has raised concerns about irregularities in the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency and the 7- Ramnagar Assembly by-election.

Delegation of Congress leaders included Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Barman said, "A large number of voters were prevented from casting their votes, polling agents from the opposition were either expelled or barred from entering the booths, and there were instances of fake voting."

The allegations are further bolstered by discrepancies in the voter turnout data released by the Election Commission, which reportedly shows more votes cast than registered voters in some booths. Following these claims, a delegation of Congress leaders met with the Election Commissioner in Delhi to demand a thorough investigation and repolling in the affected areas. The delegation included CWC members and prominent Congress leaders such as Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla, AICC Social Media Chairman Supriya Shrinate, and Pradesh Congress President Ashish Kumar Saha.

The Congress has submitted a formal letter calling for a repoll in the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat and the 7-Ramnagar Assembly constituency to restore faith in the electoral process. The delegation emphasized the need for urgent action to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process. The Election Commission has yet to respond to the allegations and the demands for repolling. The situation remains tense as political parties await further developments. This incident has highlighted ongoing concerns about electoral integrity in various parts of the country, prompting calls for more stringent oversight and reforms in the voting process. (ANI)

