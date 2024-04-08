Left Menu

Police confiscate firearms and ammunition from out-of-state individuals in Khargone

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:29 IST
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, police on Monday seized 24 country-made pistols and two magazines in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district after apprehending two persons hailing from Punjab and Haryana, an official said.

The arms and ammunition were worth Rs 5 lakh, police said.

The two -- Gurmeet Singh, hailing from Bathinda in Punjab, and Vikram Jat a resident of Hisar, Haryana -- who had come to buy illegal weapons in Signur village of Khargone district, were caught by the police with illegal weapons, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharamraj Meena told reporters here.

''We are interrogating them,'' he said.

However, local resident Sikligar Ramesh Singh, an arms dealer, ran away from the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, Meena added.

The SP, citing the duo's social media accounts, said they suspect the two accused are linked to a big inter-state gang dealing in illegal weapons.

The first phase of elections covering half a dozen Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on April 19. In run-up to elections, police generally intensify drive to seize illegal weapons to ensure peaceful voting.

