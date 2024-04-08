Pak court sentences lawyer to six months in jail for using foul language against judge
A Pakistani court on Monday sentenced a senior lawyer to six months in jail for using foul language against a judge of the high court.
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan handed down a six-month jail term to Advocate Zahid Mahmood Goraya under a contempt of court charge for misbehaving with Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad of LHC. Also, the judge imposed a fine of PKR100,000 on him.
Judge Ahmad had filed a case to LHC Chief Justice Khan against Goraya for using foul language against the senior judge during the hearing of a case.
''Although Advocate Goraya submitted an unconditional apology, but the LHC chief justice indicted him under the contempt charges and convicted him after the prosecution played a video proof of his outburst against the judge,'' a court official said.
Lawyers rarely get convicted for misbehaving with judges.
