Pak court sentences lawyer to six months in jail for using foul language against judge

A Pakistani court on Monday sentenced a senior lawyer to six months in jail for using foul language against a judge of the high court.

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan handed down a six-month jail term to Advocate Zahid Mahmood Goraya under a contempt of court charge for misbehaving with Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad of LHC. Also, the judge imposed a fine of PKR100,000 on him.

Judge Ahmad had filed a case to LHC Chief Justice Khan against Goraya for using foul language against the senior judge during the hearing of a case.

''Although Advocate Goraya submitted an unconditional apology, but the LHC chief justice indicted him under the contempt charges and convicted him after the prosecution played a video proof of his outburst against the judge,'' a court official said.

Lawyers rarely get convicted for misbehaving with judges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)