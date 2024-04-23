Left Menu

UAE President holds dinner banquet at Qasr Al Watan in honour of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted a dinner banquet today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi in honour of his brother, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, as part of the state visit to the UAE.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 23 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted a dinner banquet today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi in honour of his brother, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, as part of the state visit to the UAE. During the banquet, the President exchanged friendly conversations with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and guests, underscoring the strong fraternal ties that bind the two countries and their shared aim to continue advancing relations.

The banquet was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; in addition to several other sheikhs, several former UAE ambassadors to the Sultanate of Oman and senior officials. The banquet was also attended by the delegation accompanying Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. (ANI/WAM)

