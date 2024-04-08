Mumbai: Two conmen tell college lecturer he is accused in murder case, try to extort money

Two persons, including a 60-year-old man, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a college lecturer and trying to extort money on the pretext of a fake murder case, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Manoj Dashrath Gupta (60) and Mulayam Birbal Yadav (27) approached Sagar Suresh Fadnavis (44) on Saturday night and told him a murder case was registered against him in Borivali police station, the official said.

''The duo called the victim for interrogation. They made him sit in an autorickshaw and started robbing him. However, constable Parmeshwar Chavhan, who was passing by, saw the incident. He blocked the autorickshaw, spoke to the victim and brought Gupta and Yadav to Kandivali police station,'' he said.

''Gupta, who has some 20 cases against his name, and Yadav were arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 365 (kidnapping), 389 (putting person in fear or accusation of offence to commit extortion), 170 (personating a public servant), the official said.

