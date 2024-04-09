Israel says Turkey has chosen to support Hamas, comes with economic price

Israel's foreign minister said that Turkey has "unilaterally violated" trade agreements with its decision to restrict exports to Israel and that Israel will respond with its trade restrictions on products coming from Turkey.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan "is again sacrificing the economic interests of the people of Turkey to support Hamas, and we will respond in kind".

