Parts of Russia's Orenburg could be flooded, RIA reports
Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 14:56 IST
Parts of the Russian city of Orenburg may be flooded in the next 24 hours as water levels in the Ural and Sakmara rivers are set to rise by 5-40 centimetres (2-16 inches), the RIA and TASS news agencies reported on Tuesday citing local authorities.
