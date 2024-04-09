Woman burnt to death in Chandigarh, male friend held

A woman died after she was allegedly set on fire by her male friend in a park here, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Vishal, has been arrested, they added. According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night at a park adjacent to the Sector 35 petrol pump. They said a passerby called the control room after he heard a commotion and found a woman in flames in the park. The accused had fled the scene, the police added. The victim, aged around 28, was a resident of Sohana in Mohali. Preliminary investigations revealed she and Vishal were in a relationship.

The woman suffered over 80 per cent burn injuries in the incident. She was initially rushed to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 and later referred to PGIMER.

''She succumbed to her burn injuries during treatment at PGIMER on Tuesday,'' SHO (Sector 36) Om Prakash said.

''We have registered the case and arrested Vishal, a resident of Kharar town in Mohali. A court here has remanded him to two days of police custody,'' Prakash said.

The victim's burnt clothes, her slippers and a spray from the crime scene have been recovered by the police and further investigations are on, the SHO said.

