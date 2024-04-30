China to step up support for economy, flexibly use policy tools, Politburo says

China will step up its support for the economy, flexibly using policy tools, including banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) and interest rates, the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, was quoted by state media as saying on Tuesday.

China will continue to implement a prudent monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy, the official Xinhua news agency cited the Politburo as saying, after a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

China will actively expand domestic demand as the economic recovery still faces challenges, Xinhua quoted the Politburo as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)