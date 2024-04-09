Two ‘trouble creators’ booked under PSA in J-K’s Poonch
Two ‘trouble creators’ booked under PSA in J-K’s Poonch
Two "trouble creators" were detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, police said.
Yar Mohd of Mandi and Anjum Khan of Surankote have been booked under administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases, said a police official.
"They have been identified as habitual trouble creators posing a significant threat to the peaceful existence of society. The notorious persons have demonstrated a pattern of behaviour characterised by the adoption of various tactics to spread terror and fear within the community," the official said.
He said the Poonch district police, acting upon a detention order obtained from the Poonch district magistrate, have taken necessary steps to detain Mohd and Khan who were subsequently shifted to jail.
"Both the notorious persons have been implicated in several criminal cases, notably involving criminal intimidation, interference in public work and assault within the jurisdiction of police station Mandi and Surankote respectively," a spokesman said.
