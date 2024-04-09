Left Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-04-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 22:43 IST
Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday
  • Country:
  • India

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as the crescent for the Islamic month of Shawwal was sighted here, the Union Territory's grand Mufti Nasir-Ul-Islam announced on Tuesday.

''Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow (Wednesday) as the moon has been sighted,'' the J-K's Grand Mufti said.

He said the consultative committee headed by him received enough evidence from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir about the sighting of the Shawwal crescent.

The evidences were corroborated and a decision was taken to announce that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the Union Territory on Wednesday.

Eid-ul-Fitr will also be celebrated in Ladakh on Wednesday.

''Crescent has been sighted in Kargil, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow on April 10, 2024 in Kargil, Ladakh,'' Jammiat-ul-Ulama Isna Ashria, Kargil-Ladakh, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024