US officials believe some progress made in Gaza hostage talks but still waiting to see, US official says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 00:18 IST
U.S. officials believe there has been some progress in Gaza hostage talks in Cairo but are still waiting to hear more, a U.S. official said on Friday.
The official spoke after a Hamas official told Reuters a delegation from the Palestinian militant group Hamas would visit Cairo on Saturday amid expectations they will deliver a written response to an Israeli proposal on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release.
(Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)
