US officials believe some progress made in Gaza hostage talks but still waiting to see, US official says

U.S. officials believe there has been some progress in Gaza hostage talks in Cairo but are still waiting to hear more, a U.S. official said on Friday.

The official spoke after a Hamas official told Reuters a delegation from the Palestinian militant group Hamas would visit Cairo on Saturday amid expectations they will deliver a written response to an Israeli proposal on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release.

