Biden denounces Arizona abortion ban
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 23:27 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that millions of Arizonans will soon live under an even more extreme and dangerous abortion ban after the state's top court revived a law dating to 1864 that bans abortion in virtual all instances.
"This ruling is a result of the extreme agenda of Republican elected officials who are committed to ripping away women's freedom," Biden said in a statement.
