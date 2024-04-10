Killing of aid worker in Syria part of ‘disturbing trend’
UN News | Updated: 10-04-2024 03:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 03:23 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Cutts
- Idleb
- Syrian
- humanitarians
- Syria
- South Sudan
- Afghanistan
- Mark Cutts
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ISIL growing stronger in Syria, as war enters its thirteenth year
Syrian state media says U.S. forces bombed eastern Syria, killing 7 soldiers and one civilian
US imposes more Iran sanctions and hits Syrian regime with penalties for drug trafficking
World Health Organization says staff member killed in Syria airstrike
Soccer-Dahoud leaves Syria camp hours before World Cup qualifier, SFA says