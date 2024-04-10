Left Menu

MCD mayoral elections to be held on April 26

According to the official notification, the nominations for the post of mayor and deputy mayor can filed till April 18 in the office of the Corporation Secretary on any working day from 11 am to 5 pm, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 14:20 IST
MCD mayoral elections to be held on April 26
  • Country:
  • India

The elections for mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on April 26, an official notification said on Wednesday.

The general House meeting of Delhi Municipal Corporation will be held at 11 am at the Aruna Asaf Ali Auditorium, it said. According to the official notification, the nominations for the post of mayor and deputy mayor can filed till April 18 in the office of the Corporation Secretary on any working day from 11 am to 5 pm, it said. The post of Mayor of Delhi Municipal Corporation is reserved for Scheduled Castes for the third year, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024