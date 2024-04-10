MCD mayoral elections to be held on April 26

The elections for mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on April 26, an official notification said on Wednesday.

The general House meeting of Delhi Municipal Corporation will be held at 11 am at the Aruna Asaf Ali Auditorium, it said. According to the official notification, the nominations for the post of mayor and deputy mayor can filed till April 18 in the office of the Corporation Secretary on any working day from 11 am to 5 pm, it said. The post of Mayor of Delhi Municipal Corporation is reserved for Scheduled Castes for the third year, it said.

