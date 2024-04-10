Left Menu

Thane court acquits man, his parents in case of abduction and sexual assault of minor girl

Thane court acquits man, his parents in case of abduction and sexual assault of minor girl

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-04-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 14:27 IST
Thane court acquits man, his parents in case of abduction and sexual assault of minor girl
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted a 32-year-old man and his parents in a case of alleged abduction and sexual assault of a minor girl in 2014, noting the victim, then aged 17, had a consensual relationship with him.

The victim, who got married to the man in 2014 and now has two children, was mature enough to understand the consequences of her act, special POCSO court judge D S Deshmukh observed in the order passed on April 1.

A copy of the order was made available on Tuesday.

The three accused were charged under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (sexual assault), 366 (abduction and inducing woman to compel her marriage) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The prosecutor told the court that the victim and the man were residents of the same locality in Mumbra area of Thane and knew each other very well. In January 2014, the victim went to Karnataka with her mother and went missing from there. Her family members then filed a police complaint.

The victim was found in the man's house on February 13, 2014.

During questioning, it came to light that she had called the man to Pune after coming to know that her mother was fixing her marriage with someone else in Karnataka. The victim and the man stayed in Pune and at Virar in Palghar district and had a physical relationship. They got married at the Bandra court in Mumbai on February 6, 2014, the prosecution told the court.

Defence counsel Sudhakar R Parad contested all the charges against the accused.

The judge in his order said the victim, in her cross-examination, admitted she and the man had a love affair and due to caste differences, their family members did not agree to it. ''She further admitted that she now has two children, she is residing happily with the accused and has no grievance against him,'' the court said.

In the backdrop of such submissions by the victim, who is the ''star witness'' in the case, the accused cannot be held guilty of offences levelled against them, the court said.

The statement of the victim on record and her evidence clearly indicates that she herself called the man by making a phone call, voluntarily resided with him and their sexual relations were with her consent, the court said.

''Moreover, at the time of the incident, the victim was 17 years old. It means she was mature enough to understand the consequences of the act she indulged in,'' the court said.

Also, there is nothing on record to hold that the two other accused facilitated the commission of the offense by inducing the victim, the judge said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024