Left Menu

Man held in Assam for committing thefts in Thane, Mumbai; he flew in to commit crimes: Police

The police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Assam who flew to Mumbai to commit thefts in the Maharashtra capital and Thane and went back to his native place for hiding, an official said on Wednesday.The Thane city police have also claimed to have detected more than 20 break-ins with the arrest of Moinul Abdul Mallik Islam and recovered valuables worth over Rs 62 lakh from him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Shivraj Patil.A special team probing burglaries in and around Thane got a lead about Islams involvement in a theft in the Kalher area in September last year.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-04-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 16:46 IST
Man held in Assam for committing thefts in Thane, Mumbai; he flew in to commit crimes: Police
  • Country:
  • India

The police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Assam who flew to Mumbai to commit thefts in the Maharashtra capital and Thane and went back to his native place for hiding, an official said on Wednesday.

The Thane city police have also claimed to have detected more than 20 break-ins with the arrest of Moinul Abdul Mallik Islam and recovered valuables worth over Rs 62 lakh from him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil.

A special team probing burglaries in and around Thane got a lead about Islam's involvement in a theft in the Kalher area in September last year. Islam, who belongs to Assam's Hojai district, would fly to Mumbai, stay put in Navi Mumbai and commit the crimes before flying back and hiding in his native place and Nagaland, said DCP Patil. He wore a wig and did not even carry a mobile phone to avoid suspicion, the official said.

After learning that the accused was in his hometown for Ramzan, a team from Thane police visited the place, moved about in motorbikes in civil clothes and mingled with locals for five to six days. When they cornered Islam two days ago, he tried to flee by jumping off a window of his house but injured his leg. The team then nabbed him with the help of the local police, Patil said.

Stolen jewellery valued at Rs 62.24 lakh was recovered from Islam, the official said. With Islam's arrest, the police have detected 22 thefts committed by him in Thane district, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, claimed the DCP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024