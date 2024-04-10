Man held in Assam for committing thefts in Thane, Mumbai; he flew in to commit crimes: Police

The police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Assam who flew to Mumbai to commit thefts in the Maharashtra capital and Thane and went back to his native place for hiding, an official said on Wednesday.

The Thane city police have also claimed to have detected more than 20 break-ins with the arrest of Moinul Abdul Mallik Islam and recovered valuables worth over Rs 62 lakh from him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil.

A special team probing burglaries in and around Thane got a lead about Islam's involvement in a theft in the Kalher area in September last year. Islam, who belongs to Assam's Hojai district, would fly to Mumbai, stay put in Navi Mumbai and commit the crimes before flying back and hiding in his native place and Nagaland, said DCP Patil. He wore a wig and did not even carry a mobile phone to avoid suspicion, the official said.

After learning that the accused was in his hometown for Ramzan, a team from Thane police visited the place, moved about in motorbikes in civil clothes and mingled with locals for five to six days. When they cornered Islam two days ago, he tried to flee by jumping off a window of his house but injured his leg. The team then nabbed him with the help of the local police, Patil said.

Stolen jewellery valued at Rs 62.24 lakh was recovered from Islam, the official said. With Islam's arrest, the police have detected 22 thefts committed by him in Thane district, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, claimed the DCP.

