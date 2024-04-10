Drugs, liquor, cash worth Rs 192 crore seized in Punjab since enforcement of poll code

Enforcement agencies have seized drugs, unaccounted-for cash and liquor worth Rs 192 crore in Punjab since the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into force last month.

The poll code came into effect on March 16.

According to data provided by the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer's office, various law enforcement agencies seized drugs, narcotics, liquor and cash worth Rs 192.08 crore till Tuesday.

The agencies, including the state police and the Border Security Force, seized drugs and narcotics worth Rs 166.58 crore. Liquor worth Rs 12.15 crore, Rs 3.87 crore in unaccounted-for cash and precious metals worth Rs 8.82 crore were also seized, according to the data.

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the last phase on June 1.

