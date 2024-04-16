Left Menu

42-year-old man held for raping his six-year-old niece in UP's Fatehpur

PTI | Banda(Up) | Updated: 16-04-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 12:25 IST
A 42-year-old man has been arrested in Fatehpur district here for allegedly raping his six-year-old niece, police said on Tuesday.

SHO Bechelal Prasad said the girl was sleeping alone on the terrace of her home when the accused reached there from his adjacent house and allegedly raped her.

The incident took place in the Chandpur police station area on Saturday night, he added. A case was registered on Sunday on the basis of the complaint filed by the girl's mother and the accused was arrested on Monday, the SHO said. Prasad said the girl suffered excessive bleeding in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital, where her condition is improving. The girl's father was arrested by the Jehanabad police in a rape case two months ago and is currently lodged in a jail, the police said.

