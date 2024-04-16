Left Menu

J'Khand: Three held for killing widow

J'Khand: Three held for killing widow

PTI | Lohardaga | Updated: 16-04-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 14:51 IST
J'Khand: Three held for killing widow
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons have been arrested for killing a 50-year-old widow, who had accused minor sons of two of them of raping her 19-year-old deaf-mute daughter, police said on Tuesday.

The woman identified as Kalawati Devi was killed on Sunday while she was working in her sugarcane field at Kundgadi village, around 80 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, he said.

Senha police station in-charge Vedant Shankar said that the woman was killed while she was working on her farmland. ''All three accused have been arrested and sent to jail on Monday,'' he said.

The relatives of the deceased alleged that Devi was killed in revenge for lodging a complaint after her deaf and mute daughter was raped.

On the complaint of Devi, two minor accused were held and sent to observation home, police said.

''We also suspect she might have killed in revenge by the persons whose sons were involved in the alleged rape of her daughter,'' Shankar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024