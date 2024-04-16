Left Menu

Israel Q4 GDP revised to 21% contraction, hit by war with Hamas

The war has raged since Hamas' Oct. 7 cross-border attack on southern Israel and led to steep declines in the fourth quarter in exports (-22.5%), private spending (-26.9%), investment in fixed assets (-67.9%) and imports (-42.4%).

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-04-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 15:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Israel's war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas took a slightly larger toll on economic growth in the final three months of 2023 than previously thought. The economy contracted an annualized 21.0% in the fourth quarter over the third quarter, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday in its third estimate. It followed a 19.4% decline in its preliminary estimate that was revised to a 20.7% contraction last month.

The war has raged since Hamas' Oct. 7 cross-border attack on southern Israel and led to steep declines in the fourth quarter in exports (-22.5%), private spending (-26.9%), investment in fixed assets (-67.9%) and imports (-42.4%). Government spending, though, jumped 83.7%.

On Monday the bureau reported that the annual inflation rate rose to a more than expected 2.7% in March from 2.5% in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

