Jharkhand: BJP block-level chief booked for rape, removed from post

The BJP on Tuesday removed one of its block-level presidents after a case of rape was lodged against him at a police station in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, a party functionary said.

The case was filed against BJP’s Manatu mandal committee president Satyandra Yadav (32) for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl on Sunday, police said.

BJP’s Palamu district committee president Amit Tiwary said in a statement that Yadav was removed from the post following the development.

Manatu Police Station In-charge Nirmal Oraon said the accused has been absconding since the case was lodged against him on Monday.

The girl is undergoing medical tests, he said.

Lesliganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manoj Kumar Jha said a special team has been formed to nab Yadav.

