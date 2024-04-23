Trump should be fined $10,000 for violating gag order, prosecutors say
Donald Trump's criminal trial on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star on Tuesday asked a judge to fine the former U.S. president $10,000 total for ten online posts they said violated a gag order restricting his public speech on jurors, potential witnesses, and some others involved in the case.
