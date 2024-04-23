Russian court rejects detained US journalist Gershkovich's latest appeal
Updated: 23-04-2024
A Russian court on Tuesday rejected the latest appeal by U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich against his pre-trial detention on spying charges, a Reuters journalist at the court said.
