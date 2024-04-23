TikTok has submitted risk assessment report on TikTok Lite to EU
TikTok has submitted a risk assessment report on its new app TikTok Lite to the European Commission, the company said on Tuesday, averting a possible fine.
The EU executive had on Monday given the ByteDance-owned company 24 hours to do, saying it has concerns about TikTok Lite's reward programme and its potentially addictive nature to children.
"We have (submitted a report)," a TikTok spokesperson said.
