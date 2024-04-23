TikTok has submitted risk assessment report on TikTok Lite to EU

TikTok has submitted a risk assessment report on its new app TikTok Lite to the European Commission, the company said on Tuesday, averting a possible fine.

The EU executive had on Monday given the ByteDance-owned company 24 hours to do, saying it has concerns about TikTok Lite's reward programme and its potentially addictive nature to children.

"We have (submitted a report)," a TikTok spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)