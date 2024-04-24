AfD staffer arrest shows 'considerable risk' of China espionage, says ministry spokesperson
Updated: 24-04-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 17:12 IST
The arrest of an aide to a member of the European Parliament for the far-right Alternative for Germany shows how significant the risk of Chinese espionage is, said a German interior ministry spokesperson on Wednesday.
The case "shows the very considerable risk of espionage, of attempts by China to exert influence in the European Union and in Germany," said the spokesperson at a regular government news conference in Berlin. (Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)
