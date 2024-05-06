Russia's Astrakhan gas plant to stop for maintenance from May 10 - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 15:13 IST
Russia's Astrakhan gas processing plant, controlled by energy producer Gazprom , will stop for maintenance from May 10, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.
