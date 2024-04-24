Left Menu

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Sankar's Term Extended by One Year

RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar's term extended by one year, until May 2025. Sankar, appointed in 2021, held various roles at RBI, including Executive Director, before his elevation. He has expertise in payment systems and fintech. Additionally, he contributes to IFTAS, ReBIT, and IDRBT. Sankar holds a Master's degree in Economics from JNU.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 19:40 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has extended the term of RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar for a period of one year, the central bank said in a statement.

''The Central Government has re-appointed Shri T Rabi Sankar as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, for a period of one year with effect from May 03, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,'' it said.

Sankar was appointed as the RBI Deputy Governor in May 2021 for a period of three years.

He joined the RBI in 1990 and worked in various positions at the central bank.

He was Executive Director of the Reserve Bank before being elevated to the post of deputy governor.

As an executive director, he was looking after the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, the Department of Information Technology, Fintech and the Risk Monitoring Department of the RBI.

Sankar has served as an IMF Consultant (2005-11) on developing government bond markets and debt management. In addition to his professional career at the RBI, he is the Chairman, Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services (IFTAS); member of the Board of Directors, ReBIT; and member of the Governing Council, IDRBT.

Sankar has done Master of Philosophy in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

