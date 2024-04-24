Left Menu

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Leads Delegation to SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Astana

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane is leading the Indian delegation to Kazakhstan for the annual meeting of the defence ministers of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation during which the regional security issues within the SCO will be reviewed, officials said on Wednesday.Aramane is leading the delegation to Astana from April 25-26, the defence ministry said in a statement.The meeting will review the regional security issues, including the defence cooperation initiatives, within the SCO, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 20:33 IST
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Leads Delegation to SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Astana
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane is leading the Indian delegation to Kazakhstan for the annual meeting of the defence ministers of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation during which the ''regional security issues'' within the SCO will be reviewed, officials said on Wednesday.

Aramane is leading the delegation to Astana from April 25-26, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The meeting will review the regional security issues, including the defence cooperation initiatives, within the SCO, it said. The defence secretary will deliver India's statement at the ministerial meeting. He will also hold meetings with the defence ministers of the friendly countries of the SCO to discuss issues of bilateral defence cooperation, it said.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

In July 2023, Iran became the new permanent member of the SCO at an India-hosted virtual summit of the grouping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024