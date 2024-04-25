Left Menu

Poland's role in shaping the EU agenda in light of the Ukraine conflict

Poland's Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski has outlined the government's aim to re-establish the country's influence within the EU, moving away from recent priorities. This plan is part of a wider shift in Poland's foreign policy under Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Poland's Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski told parliament on Thursday that the government wants to return to the group of countries which sets the agenda of the European Union.

Sikorski was describing the new direction of the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, explaining to a world audience and those at home how the new priorities have changed.

