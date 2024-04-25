CoGTA Minister to hand over Ikageng Light Industrial Park in N West

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Thembi Nkadimeng, will hand over the new Ikageng Light Industrial Park in the JB Marks Local Municipality in Potchefstroom, North West, on Friday.

North West Acting Premier Nono Maloyi and JB Marks Local Municipality Executive Mayor Gaba Thithiba Ka Qhele will join the Minister.

According to the department, the project handover symbolises the District Development Model (DDM) in action, where all spheres of government work together for the delivery of services and uplifting communities.

“The handover will also form part of the North West government-led Thuntsha Lerole accelerated service delivery programme, which is being rolled out to mobilise communities to be part of the solution in addressing service delivery challenges confronting the province,” the department said in a statement.

The department said the scope of work undertaken by the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA), an entity of the Department of Cooperative Governance, displays a comprehensive approach to community development.

This includes the refurbishment of existing facilities to establish six separate automobile workshops, the demolition of dilapidated structures, and the construction of modern workshops for artisans.

The project, totalling R53 696 250, also included the creation of office spaces to accommodate various occupants, including government and non-profit organisations, and establishing retail workshops catering to local artisans such as hair salons.

With the installation of essential amenities like ablution facilities and external infrastructure such as water, sewer, roads, landscaping, and security systems, the industrial park promises to ensure local economic development, stimulate township-based light industrialisation and create employment streams.

READ | Industrial parks to transform economy

The project, the department said, has created 19 jobs offering opportunities for women, men, and youth alike.

In addition, a small and medium-sized enterprise (SMME) has benefitted from the initiative, contributing to the growth and sustainability of local businesses.

The industrial park will also provide working space for business owners renting the space and provide various services from automotive mechanics, panel beaters, carpenters, upholsterers, welders to hair salons for community members.

Following the project handover, Nkadimeng will join the Acting Premier at the Thuntsha Lerole community engagement session.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)