We have called the involved students for a proctorial inquiry on Friday, the person said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 20:33 IST
Altercation Ensues Between Student Groups at Jamia Following Contested Remarks
An argument over a putative derogatory remark escalated into a full blown clash between two groups of students at the Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday, a varsity official said.

No police complaint was filed in the matter, however, the students involved in the fight have been called for a proctorial inquiry on Friday, the official said.

The incident took place at the History department building of the university, when a group of students seated inside the hall took offence to a comment made by a student from another group who was passing by the department.

According to a video of the incident accessed by the PTI, the fight attracted a huge crowd of students and security guards were seen trying to break it.

''Only a few students were involved in the fight but a large crowd assembled there making it look like a big one,'' the varsity official told PTI.

''We have not filed any police complaint even as though police called us to inquire about the issue. It was a small issue. There were no major injuries. We have called the involved students for a proctorial inquiry on Friday,'' the person said.

