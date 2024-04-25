Devastating Loss: Ice Cream Vendor Tragically Murdered Near India Gate; Two Suspects Apprehended

An ice cream vendor was stabbed to death near India Gate, a high-security area in central Delhi, in what has emerged to be a crime related to a love triangle, an officer said on Thursday. The victim, 25-year-old Prabhat, was manning his ice cream cart, when he was attacked by Ajay alias Akshay at the C-Hexagon of India Gate on Wednesday around 9 pm.

Passersby informed the police after they saw Prabhat lying on the ground in unconscious, the police officer said.

He was taken to RML hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police arrested the attacker from Noida and apprehended a teenage girl, who allegedly conspired with him, from her home on Thursday, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said due to the sensitivity of the case, around 12 police teams, led by two inspectors - Pradeep Rawat and Jitendra Kumar –, were formed and multiple CCTV cameras and technical evidence were analysed.

The accused, Ajay, was arrested within eight hours of the crime.

Prabhat's two mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the accused, while the knife used in the commission of crime is yet to be found, police said.

According to police, Prabhat and Ajay were in a relationship with a teenage girl from south Delhi.

''During interrogation, Ajay confessed to killing Prabhat and revealed that he was introduced to Prabhat by the girl as she wanted to get rid of him,'' another police officer said.

A team was sent to girl's house from where she was apprehended.

The technical evidence proved the role of the girl in the conspiracy, the officer said, adding, she told police that Prabhat used to force her not to talk with Ajay.

The officer said the girl was in regular touch on phone with the accused on the day of incident.

Ajay also called her after he stabbed Prabhat and fled, the person said.

The girl was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) before being sent to a correctional home for minors, the officer said.

Police said that Prabhat, from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, lived in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar and used to sell ice cream in South and New Delhi.

Ajay, a native of UP's Gonda, used to work in a tent house in Noida.

''On Wednesday night, Ajay came with a knife and stabbed Prabhat multiple times and fled from the scene,'' the police officer said. ''Ajay's movement was traced and subsequently he was nabbed from Noida.''

